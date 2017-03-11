Premier almost derails case

Premier Alden McLaughlin’s comments on a morning radio show led to a nearly 2 and a half day delay during the Hassan Syed trial.

After the court heard that the Premier did not help the lead investigator of the Hassan Syed case, the Premier appeared on the crosstalk morning radio show the following morning, where his comments, along with those of Cayman Crosstalk host Woody DaCosta, breached sub-judicy rules, which is not talking about evidence or a case in the public domain while it’s in progress that could prejudice a jury. Mister Syed’s attorney’s subsequently submitted an application for the case to be thrown out. Those applications were denied.

Legal representatives for the Premier and Hurleys Media were summoned to Grand Court yesterday, after a guilty verdict was given in the case. The Premier’s attorneys apologised on his behalf, saying his comments were an error in judgement.

Hurley’s Media representatives also apologised to the court for their actions. Hurley’s Media is the parent company of Cayman 27.

