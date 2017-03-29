C3 Pure Fibre
Premier says Lawyers Bill must be priority for new Government

March 28, 2017
Reshma Ragoonath
After hundreds of amendments, months of debate and weeks of private consultation the Legal Practitioners Bill has been pulled.
And now Premier Hon. Alden McLaughlin says the next administration must move swiftly to pass a new bill.
As we reported Monday the clock ran out on the bill along with the dissolution of parliament on Tuesday (March 28.)
Premier McLaughlin says he did not want to proceed with it without getting consensus from the House.
He said he expects it to be a top priority for the next government.
“The government will be under considerably more pressure to pass revamped legislation governing legal practitioners prior to the Caribbean Action Task Force Assessment in December,” the Premier said.
Opposition Leader Hon McKeeva Bush says wider consultation on the new bill will have to be done to ensure those impacted by the law are protected and their concerns addressed.

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 16 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

