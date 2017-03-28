C3 Pure Fibre
Premier touts Progressives achievements

March 27, 2017
Reshma Ragoonath
With the clock winding down on the last hours before parliament is dissolved tomorrow Premier Hon. Alden McLaughlin kicked off the Progressives re-election campaign in the LA Monday (March 27) tabling Government’s four year report entitled “Delivering on our promises.”
The Premier outlined his Government’s achievements over the last four years and said his administration delivered on all its promises from reducing national debt to expanding the airport.
While the dump remains a live issue and Cayman remains without a waste management system. The Premier says a contract is forth coming.

“A contract should be signed in the coming months for delivery of a modern waste to energy plant as well as recycling and composting elements. This will reduce waste going into a new landfill by and estimated 90 per cent,”Mr McLaughlin said.
When the project is complete, the Premier said, the current landfill will be capped.

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 16 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

