A crowd of over 100 people gathered on the grounds of the National Gallery in support of the Multiple Sclerosis Foundation.

Multiple sclerosis is a disease that affects the central nervous system and can disrupt brain activity. The foundation launched their first event called “Pretty on the outside”.

Handbags were won as raffle prizes, to represent people who have the condition, as they are pretty on the outside but can feel ugly in the inside. As the founder of the MS foundation has MS herself, she knows first hand the issues that people go through with the disease.

“Well, it’s not easy, for my husband it’s picking up the slack when I don’t feel good, it’s an emotional rollercoaster that everybody deals with differently and I’m sure it’s hard for children whose parents have MS when they can’t do certain activities with them,” said founder of MS Foundation, Alyssa Christian.

