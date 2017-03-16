C3 Pure Fibre
Premier League
News

Pretty on the outside

March 15, 2017
Add Comment
Philipp Richter
1 Min Read
A crowd of over 100 people gathered on the grounds of the National Gallery in support of the Multiple Sclerosis Foundation.
Multiple sclerosis is a disease that affects the central nervous system and can disrupt brain activity. The foundation launched their first event called “Pretty on the outside”.
Handbags were won as raffle prizes, to represent people who have the condition, as they are pretty on the outside but can feel ugly in the inside.  As the founder of the MS foundation has MS herself, she knows first hand the issues that people go through with the disease.
“Well, it’s not easy, for my husband it’s picking up the slack when I don’t feel good, it’s an emotional rollercoaster that everybody deals with differently and I’m sure it’s hard for children whose parents have MS when they can’t do certain activities with them,” said founder of MS Foundation, Alyssa Christian.
 For more information about the MS foundation
Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Philipp Richter

Philipp Richter

Philipp Richter was born in Austria and moved to the Cayman Islands at the age of three. Throughout his life, he has always enjoyed documenting his surroundings with cameras. Studying television broadcasting and communications, he now can show the reality of life in Grand Cayman to the public.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Eclipze
Kirk Freeport1
Cleveland Clinic 2
Baptist Health International 300×250 – Side
Cleveland Clinic
Clean Gas
Advertise With Us
C3 Pure Fibre

Subscribe Today

Please fill out the information below to Subscribe to Hurleys Media LTD. This will allow you to post comments on articles, get notifications on upcoming events and MORE!
Email address
Favorite Radio Station(s)
Spam free & Secure :)
%d bloggers like this: