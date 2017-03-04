C3 Pure Fibre
Public Health flags three wrong HIV test results

March 3, 2017
Reshma Ragoonath
The Public Health Department says it’s aware of three incidents of people being given the wrong HIV test result and it’s trying to push for standardised tests to prevent it from happening again.
Three people initially tested negative for HIV at private healthcare facilities, but those tests later returned positive results at the HSA’s lab.
The names of the private institutions have not been released by Public Health citing confidentiality.
The results were also confirmed by the authority’s reference lab in the US.
The department says all three people and institutions involved have been notified the initial test results were wrong.
The HSA says this is a matter of public safety adding that the Health Practice Commission and Ministry of Health have been informed.
Acting Medical Officer of Health Dr. Samuel Williams-Rodriguez and Acting Chief Medical Officer Dr. Elizabeth McLaughlin though a joint statement said, “these ‘false negative’ persons pose a public health risk to the Cayman Islands andas such, there is a need for the standardisation of kits used in HIV-testing in healthcare facilities.”
Public Health is advising members of the public who are being tested for h-I-v to check with their healthcare provider to confirm they are using w-h-o approved test kits and you can visit www.ministryofhealth@gov.ky.

Reshma Ragoonath

