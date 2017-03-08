Public health screenings

Shoppers in Grand Cayman got a chance for a check up as Rotary Central put on their annual health screening.

The service club had provided pop-up clinics all over town going toward West Bay, allowing citizens to get their height and weight measured, their blood pressure tested and even cholesterol and blood sugar levels looked at by medical professionals.

“Sometimes we do find where there is individuals that do not know that they are diabetic and we do in some cases, and we’ve found it, years in the past, where there is incidents where we pick it up here, that we actually have to send individuals to the hospital,” said Past President of Rotary Central, Richard Lewis.

The Rotary Club screened more than 600 people and says it recommended more people to go to the hospital than last year.

