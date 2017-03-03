RCIPS removes application deadlines

If you’ve ever wanted to be a police constable you can now apply any time you want.

The RCIPS has removed its application deadline for Caymanians and PR holders to apply to join the force. So applications can now be completed any time online.

Police Commissioner Derek Byrne said, “It is the RCIPS intention to make the recruitment process more convenient for those in the local community who wish to serve their country as a police constable.” The RCIPS recruitment process usually begins in the fall.

