RCIPS removes application deadlines

March 2, 2017
Reshma Ragoonath
If you’ve ever wanted to be a police constable you can now apply any time you want.
The RCIPS has removed its application deadline for Caymanians and PR holders to apply to join the force. So applications can now be completed any time online.
Police Commissioner Derek Byrne said, “It is the RCIPS intention to make the recruitment process more convenient for those in the local community who wish to serve their country as a police constable.” The RCIPS recruitment process usually begins in the fall.

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 16 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

