Road rage suspect under investigation

March 30, 2017
Reshma Ragoonath
A West Bay man is now under investigation for Sunday’s (26 March) alleged road rage attack on a female driver.

The RCIPS says the man was arrested on Monday in connection with the incident outside a West Bay road business.

The 45-year-old suspect is facing charges of damage to property and causing fear or provocation of violence in connection with the incident.

According to police the female driver was allegedly dragged from her vehicle by the male driver of another vehicle and assaulted.

The injuries were not serious injuries, but the vehicle she was traveling in was slightly damaged.

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 16 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

