Roatan expected to be among CAL’s core routes

Tourism Councillor Joey Hew says he expects Cayman Airways’ new route to Roatan, Honduras, to become one of the national flag carrier’s core routes.

Cayman Airways’ inaugural flight to Roatan takes off Thursday (16 March) at 6:50 p.m.

Mr. Hew says the route makes perfect sense for the airline because , as routes to Dallas, Chicago, and New York open up the US market,

Roatan could help build a similar bridge for Central and South America.

“I think Roatan is going to work out to be a fantastic gateway for Cayman Airways, and it may open up some possibilities on some more connectivity,” he said.

