“Rock your socks” for Down Syndrome Day

The colorful socks were pulled all the way up on Tuesday (21 March) for World Down Syndrome Day.

Some primary schools on island as well as parents of children with the condition and those at the Sunrise Adult Training Centre all participated in the rock your socks event.

Parent Leslie Bromfield said having students at this age learn about the Syndrome will be a lifelong message.

“If we can teach them at that young age that its important to show empathy and learn to work with people who are different from us that’s a message that will take them for a lifetime,”

Cayman 27’s Mario Grey has more.

