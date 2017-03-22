C3 Pure Fibre
“Rock your socks” for Down Syndrome Day

March 21, 2017
Mario Grey
The colorful socks were pulled all the way up on Tuesday (21 March) for World Down Syndrome Day.

Some primary schools on island as well as parents of children with the condition and those at the Sunrise Adult Training Centre all participated in the rock your socks event.

Parent Leslie Bromfield said having students at this age learn about the Syndrome will be a lifelong message.

“If we can teach them at that young age that its important to show empathy and learn to work with people who are different from us that’s a message that will take them for a lifetime,”

Cayman 27’s Mario Grey has more.

Mario Grey's passion for journalism has been long intertwined with his love of people and culture from his days as a youth growing up in the Cayman Islands. He captained his debate team whilst at John Gray High School and graduated as Head Prefect. He also worked at KVHU FM in Searcy, Arkansas, United States and worked and interned for Radio Cayman News before graduating from the University Of Arkansas at Little Rock in May 2015.

