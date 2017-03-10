C3 Pure Fibre
Rugby: Cayman 7’s play in Vegas

March 9, 2017
Jordan Armenise
The Cayman Rugby 7’s had a good showing at the Las Vegas Invitational, going 2-and-1 in the opening rounds, defeating both US Air Force 29-5 and a close one with the Black Dragons 21-19, their only loss came to Denver 21-5. In the following rounds Cayman lost to the German Development team 38-12 and to the Tigers 1823, finishing the tournament 2-and-3. Next up for Cayman Rugby 7’s is the Serevi Rugby Town 7’s in Colorado in August.

From Hamilton, Ontario, Canada, Jordan Armenise began his sports broadcasting journey with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats of the Canadian Football League. It was in this role where he was able to merge his best attributes: sports knowledge and personality. While with the Ticats, Jordan provided live analysis and interviews while developing a digital portfolio of one-on-one interviews, episodic sports comedy and full length sports & news features. He has also worked with CBC Sports for Hockey Night in Canada, the 2014 Sochi Olympics and Special Olympics as well as roles with Cineflix and Cream Productions as an Assistant Director.

