Rugby: Westin to Taupiri

March 14, 2017
Jordan Armenise
Cayman Rugby’s Paul Westin is headed to Waikato, New Zealand to play with the Taupiri RFC. In speaking with Paul’s brother Edward earlier today, Westin along with other rugby players internationally was one of only a few players selected to join the division one team. Westin will be playing the entire season for Taupiri which lasts 3 months and 20 games in total, with the hopes of gaining exposure within the higher divisions within the rugby community.

