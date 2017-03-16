Saga owners want Port Authority to pay for reef restoration

Earlier this week, Cayman 27 reported the owners of the M/V Saga cargo ship, which ran aground at Eden Rock last November want the Port Authority to pay them back for damages suffered during the incident.

In a writ issued last month, Risley Limited is seeking damages suffered as a result of the ship’s liability to restore the damaged reef, and for damage suffered by the ship itself.

The suit claims the port authority made mistakes in its efforts to remove the ship from the reef which ended up making the incident worse.

The Saga’s owners point to inadequate or missing marker buoys, and accuse the Port Authority of failing in its general management of the port.

But in the days after the grounding, the Department of Environment told us the marker buoys in the area are not for navigational purposes. Rather, the buoys are intended to warn snorkelers and swimmers of the busy shipping lanes.

