C3 Pure Fibre
Premier League
News

Saga owners want Port Authority to pay for reef restoration

March 15, 2017
Add Comment
Joe Avary
1 Min Read

Earlier this week, Cayman 27 reported the owners of the M/V Saga cargo ship, which ran aground at Eden Rock last November want the Port Authority to pay them back for damages suffered during the incident.

In a writ issued last month, Risley Limited is seeking damages suffered as a result of the ship’s liability to restore the damaged reef, and for damage suffered by the ship itself.

The suit claims the port authority made mistakes in its efforts to remove the ship from the reef which ended up making the incident worse.

The Saga’s owners point to inadequate or missing marker buoys, and accuse the Port Authority of failing in its general management of the port.

But in the days after the grounding, the Department of Environment told us the marker buoys in the area are not for navigational purposes. Rather, the buoys are intended to warn snorkelers and swimmers of the busy shipping lanes.

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Joe Avary

Joe Avary

Joe Avary has been with Cayman 27 since 2014. He brings 20 years in television experience to the job, working hard every day to bring the people of Cayman stories that inform the public and make a difference in the community. Joe hopes his love for the Cayman Islands shines through in his informative and entertaining weather reports. If you have a story idea for Joe or just want to say hello, call him at 324-2141 or send an email to josephavary@hurleysmedia.ky

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Clean Gas
Cleveland Clinic 2
Cleveland Clinic
Baptist Health International 300×250 – Side
Kirk Freeport1
Eclipze
Advertise With Us
C3 Pure Fibre

Subscribe Today

Please fill out the information below to Subscribe to Hurleys Media LTD. This will allow you to post comments on articles, get notifications on upcoming events and MORE!
Email address
Favorite Radio Station(s)
Spam free & Secure :)
%d bloggers like this: