Seadrift art exhibition

The Kennedy Art Gallery over the weekend was filled with people viewing a one man exhibition called “Seadrift.”

All the art work was created by Hungarian artist Saba, whose exhibition is influenced by the Cayman Islands, a former home of his.

He says his paintings reflect Cayman’s natural beauty.

“The main part of the culture here are the catboats and the fishing and I prefer to record the untouched areas on the island.” Said Csaba “Saba” Korsos.

The exhibition lasts until the 1st April.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

Print

