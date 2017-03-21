Although owner information of assets held in Cayman won’t be made public, government is moving forward with changes to the way authorised parties can access owner’s information. Cayman 27’s Jevaughnie Ebanks speak to the leader of the Opposition, Honourable McKeeva Bush on his objections to the changes.
Simple Terms – Opposition on beneficial ownership
March 20, 2017
1 Min Read
