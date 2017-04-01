Smoking cessation programme celebrates 70% success rate

Cigarette smoking is the number one cause of preventable disease and death worldwide, and the Health Services Authority’s ‘I can quit’ programme is helping smokers kick the habit.

Since the programme debuted in 2014, 50 persons have completed the programme, and 70% of them have quit.

The programme combines group support, advice from medical professionals, and free medication to help cut down on withdrawal symptoms. Participant Steve Powers told Cayman 27 he found out about the programme through his dentist, and says he’s hopeful this time it will stick.

“I’ve tried quitting several times,” he said. “I’ve already encouraged two of my friends to sign up for the programme. I can tell there’s a huge difference just going through this process, and you have the support of a group, you have all the support of the different doctors here.”

Public Health is planning another cohort of its ‘I can quit’ programme for June, the dates are yet to be determined.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

Print

