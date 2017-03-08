Staying a Step Ahead

Technology is damaging our bodies. With all of today’s modern conveniences; smart phones, tablets, laptops and social networking we are seeing more and more muscular and skeletal issues in the clinic that are not a result of athletics or trauma. Christine Gibbs gives us her top 10 tips on how to stay up with technology but not let it drag your body down.
A Step Ahead Physiotherapy
745-ASAP (2727)
info@atepaheadphysio.com
www.astepaheadphysio.com
Offices in Governor’s Square
Add Comment
You must log in to post a comment.