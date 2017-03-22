C3 Pure Fibre
Supermarkets recall Brazilian corned beef

March 21, 2017
Mario Grey
Three local supermarkets have pulled Brazilian-produced corned beef from their shelves.

Hurley’s, Fosters and Kirk Supermarkets have confirmed they are removing corned beef products from their inventories until the Department of Environmental Health provides clearance to resume sales.

Reports from Jamaica that the Ministry of Industry, Commerce Agriculture and Fisheries in that country believes the Brazilian product may contain spoiled meat.

One of the managers of Hurley’s Supermarket Shanna Merren said her store is following suit with the neighboring country by recalling the canned product from the shelves.

“From Hurley’s perspective we immediately took action I jumped on the phone, called our Assistant Store Manager and advised him to remove the product immediately,” Ms. Merren said.

Foster’s issued a statement to Cayman 27 saying:

“All corned beef produced in Brazil has been removed from our shelves including prepared sandwiches from the deli”

Meanwhile Kirk Supermarket said they have removed seven cases of the products however they are still meeting the public’s demand by offering U.S.D.A approved corned beef.

Mario Grey's passion for journalism has been long intertwined with his love of people and culture from his days as a youth growing up in the Cayman Islands. He captained his debate team whilst at John Gray High School and graduated as Head Prefect. He also worked at KVHU FM in Searcy, Arkansas, United States and worked and interned for Radio Cayman News before graduating from the University Of Arkansas at Little Rock in May 2015.

