Swimming: MASSIVE Open Water relay

March 30, 2017
Jordan Armenise
Here are the results of the CIASA’s MASSIVE Open Water relay from this past weekend:

 

Age 12 & Under – 400m

  • 1st Place Pink Rainbow Fluffy Unicorns (Finn Bishop, Sophie Ellison, Jackson Haywood, Stefano Bonati)
  • 2nd Place Stingray Squad
  • 3rd Place CBAC Tornadoes

Age 13-14 – 600m

  • 1st Place – CISC (Corey Westerborg, Stephanie Royston, Isabella Watler, Carmella Ylagan)

Age 15–17 – 600m

  • 1st Place For Migos (John Bodden, Liam Henry, Zachary Moore, Jonathon Key)
  • 2nd Place Team 124 787
  • 3rd Place Flying Pigs

Age 18-39 – 600m

  • 1st Place Overrated (Elana Sinclair, Sam Bailey, Neil Hemp, Jake Bailey)
  • 2nd Place SLAM
  • 3rd Place Underdogs

Age 40 & Over – 600m

  • 1st Place Team Jon (Jon Roney)
  • 2nd Place Team Royston
  • 3rd Place Team Johann

From Hamilton, Ontario, Canada, Jordan Armenise began his sports broadcasting journey with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats of the Canadian Football League. It was in this role where he was able to merge his best attributes: sports knowledge and personality. While with the Ticats, Jordan provided live analysis and interviews while developing a digital portfolio of one-on-one interviews, episodic sports comedy and full length sports & news features. He has also worked with CBC Sports for Hockey Night in Canada, the 2014 Sochi Olympics and Special Olympics as well as roles with Cineflix and Cream Productions as an Assistant Director.

