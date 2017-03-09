C3 Pure Fibre
BREAKING: Syed guilty on all 12 counts

March 9, 2017
Kevin Morales
Former University College of the Cayman Islands President Hassan Syed has been found guilty on all 12 counts he faced, including the theft of nearly a half-million dollars from the school.

A Grand Court jury on Thursday (9 March) returned the verdict around 1 p.m., during its third day of deliberations.

Mr. Syed had pleaded not guilty to the charges against him, which also included lying about obtaining a doctorate.

Tune into Cayman 27 News at 6 p.m. for more information.

