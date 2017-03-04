C3 Pure Fibre
Syed trial wrapping up

March 3, 2017
Philipp Richter
To the courts, where the jury is being reminded of all the events that have happened during the Hassan Syed trial.
Hassan syed is accused of stealing more than half a million dollars from UCCI while he was president from 2006 to 2008 as the case is wrapping up.

This morning, Justice St. John Stevens spoke about the inner workings of UCCI, to the job roles of the different witnesses and how it relates to the case.
He went through each of the 12 counts charged against Mr Syed, and highlighted the evidence that was presented
Segments from witness statements were read out as well, in an effort to summarize the five-week trial.

A verdict is expected to be presented early next week.

Philipp Richter

Philipp Richter

Philipp Richter was born in Austria and moved to the Cayman Islands at the age of three. Throughout his life, he has always enjoyed documenting his surroundings with cameras. Studying television broadcasting and communications, he now can show the reality of life in Grand Cayman to the public.

