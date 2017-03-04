Syed trial wrapping up

To the courts, where the jury is being reminded of all the events that have happened during the Hassan Syed trial.

Hassan syed is accused of stealing more than half a million dollars from UCCI while he was president from 2006 to 2008 as the case is wrapping up.

This morning, Justice St. John Stevens spoke about the inner workings of UCCI, to the job roles of the different witnesses and how it relates to the case.

He went through each of the 12 counts charged against Mr Syed, and highlighted the evidence that was presented

Segments from witness statements were read out as well, in an effort to summarize the five-week trial.

A verdict is expected to be presented early next week.

