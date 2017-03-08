Syed Verdict Expected

No verdict yet in the trial of a man accused of stealing a half-million dollars from UCCI.

The jury will return tomorrow morning to continue deliberating its verdict in the case of Hassan Syed, the former President of the university college. Jurors began their deliberations just before midday today.

Mr Syed pleaded not-guilty to all charges related to allegations that he lied about his doctorate to get the president’s job and then dishonestly spent hundreds of thousands of dollars of the school’s money for personal use.

