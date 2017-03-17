Cayman’s National energy policy was tabled in the LA on Wednesday (March 15). It’s a 20-year plan to help the country move away from reliance on fossil fuels and move towards using renewable energy. Renewable Energy Association president James Whittaker joined Jannelle Muttoo to discuss the plan and the way forward now that the plan was unanimously accepted.
Taking a closer look at Cayman’s national energy policy
March 16, 2017
1 Min Read
Reshma Ragoonath
Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 16 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.
