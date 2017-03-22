Text message warning

Around 9 o’clock this morning, you may have received a text message saying this is a test of the emergency notification system. Do not be alarmed, it was only a test.

This mornings exercise was an emergency response test from Hazard Management Cayman Islands.

As part of the test, text messages were sent to many mobile phone customers in Cayman. It is believed to be the largest emergency response communication in Cayman’s history.

“The difference between the excersie today and a hurricane situation is that we have more time to get the message out. This means the messaging would actually be beneficial to us in the event of a

hurricane. We still have some issues to work out in terms of rapid on set disasters but that is something that we will work on in the next coming months with the providers.” Said McCleary

Frederick, Director of Hazard Management.

The Tsunami was used as an example in the text message as Hazard Management entities across the region do a scenario based on a Tsunami, annually.

