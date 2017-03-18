C3 Pure Fibre
The Business Beat: CouxCoux

March 17, 2017
Philipp Richter
It’s time for this week’ s edition of business beat, where we give you an insight on how one woman uses the coconut oil to make skincare products

Couxcoux Skincare is a line of products all derived from coconuts collected from around the island. The coconuts are then opened and the meat is scraped out to either be soaked in water to make coconut milk, which then can be used to make coconut oil. Natural oils are then added to it to compliment different skin types.

“So all I’ve really done taken that fabolous coconut oil and developed recipies that work for every possible, to replace every possible conventional product that you might consider using on your skin,” CouxCoux Founder Pam Thompson said.
For more information about the Couxcoux products

Philipp Richter

Philipp Richter

Philipp Richter was born in Austria and moved to the Cayman Islands at the age of three. Throughout his life, he has always enjoyed documenting his surroundings with cameras. Studying television broadcasting and communications, he now can show the reality of life in Grand Cayman to the public.

