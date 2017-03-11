The Business Beat: The Sanctuary

Tonight, we introduce a new segment called, The Business Beat and we start it off with an exclusive look into one of South Sounds newest proposed developments.

The sanctuary in South Sound plans to feature modern homes that interpreted Greek Villas, developer John Hurlstone says its one of the final seven properties left over 10 acres, it will be located between the lakes, Venitia and across the road from the new tides, a lot of healing tree’s will be planted on the property, such as the coco-nut tree.

“We have a property that’s different then all the others, we actually have stand alone villas which are connected by beautiful wooden breezeways, all done, as you can see in a very modern context, they are actually homes,” said The Sanctuary Developer, John Hurlstone.

Starting price for these homes is upwards of $899,000.

