C3 Pure Fibre
Premier League
News

The Business Beat: The Sanctuary

March 10, 2017
Add Comment
Philipp Richter
1 Min Read

Tonight, we introduce a new segment called, The Business Beat and we start it off with an exclusive look into one of South Sounds newest proposed developments.

The sanctuary in South Sound plans to feature modern homes that interpreted Greek Villas, developer John Hurlstone says its one of the final seven properties left over 10 acres, it will be located between the lakes, Venitia and across the road from the new tides, a lot of healing tree’s will be planted on the property, such as the coco-nut tree.

“We have a property that’s different then all the others, we actually have stand alone villas which are connected by beautiful wooden breezeways, all done, as you can see in a very modern context, they are actually homes,” said The Sanctuary Developer, John Hurlstone.

Starting price for these homes is upwards of $899,000.

About the author

View All Posts
Philipp Richter

Philipp Richter

Philipp Richter was born in Austria and moved to the Cayman Islands at the age of three. Throughout his life, he has always enjoyed documenting his surroundings with cameras. Studying television broadcasting and communications, he now can show the reality of life in Grand Cayman to the public.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Cleveland Clinic
Kirk Freeport1
Clean Gas
Baptist Health International 300×250 – Side
Eclipze
Cleveland Clinic 2
Advertise With Us
C3 Pure Fibre

Subscribe Today

Please fill out the information below to Subscribe to Hurleys Media LTD. This will allow you to post comments on articles, get notifications on upcoming events and MORE!
Email address
Favorite Radio Station(s)
Spam free & Secure :)
%d bloggers like this: