Track and Field: John Gray wins Inter-Secondary meet

With a combined score of 1,065 points, John Gray won the ninth-annual Inter-Secondary Track and Field meet. Here are the total results:
1 John Gray High School 1065 2 Clifton Hunter High School 836 3 Layman Scott High School 181 4 C.I Further Education Centre 166 5 Cayman Prep 157 6 Triple C School 112 7 Cayman International School 105 8 Dual Enrollment 93 9 St. Ignatius Catholic School 26 10 Wesleyan Christian Academy 24 11 Hope Christian Academy 9
Female Team Scores
1 John Gray High School 497 2 Clifton Hunter High School 442 3 Layman Scott High School 93 4 C.I Further Education Centre 76 5 Cayman International School 72 6 Dual Enrollment 60 7 Cayman Prep 58 8 Triple C School 42 9 Wesleyan Christian Academy 24 10 St. Ignatius Catholic School 10 11 Hope Christian Academy 1
Male Team Scores 1 John Gray High School JGHS 568 2 Clifton Hunter High School CHHS 394 3 Caymn Prep PREP 99 4 C.I Further Education Centre CIFEC 90 5 Layman Scott High School LS 88 6 Triple C School CCC 70 7 Cayman International School CIS 33 7 Dual Enrollement DE 33 9 St. Ignatius Catholic School CATH 16 10 Hope Christian Academy HA 8
