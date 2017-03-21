C3 Pure Fibre
Premier League
Sports

Track and Field: John Gray wins Inter-Secondary meet

March 20, 2017
Add Comment
Jordan Armenise
2 Min Read

With a combined score of 1,065 points, John Gray won the ninth-annual Inter-Secondary Track and Field meet. Here are the total results:

                
                1 John Gray High School                        1065  
                2 Clifton Hunter High School                    836  
                3 Layman Scott High School                      181  
                4 C.I Further Education Centre                  166  
                5 Cayman Prep                                   157  
                6 Triple C School                               112  
                7 Cayman International School                   105  
                8 Dual Enrollment                                93  
                9 St. Ignatius Catholic School                   26  
               10 Wesleyan Christian Academy                     24  
               11 Hope Christian Academy                          9

 Female Team Scores

                1 John Gray High School                         497  
                2 Clifton Hunter High School                    442  
                3 Layman Scott High School                       93  
                4 C.I Further Education Centre                   76  
                5 Cayman International School                    72  
                6 Dual Enrollment                                60  
                7 Cayman Prep                                    58  
                8 Triple C School                                42  
                9 Wesleyan Christian Academy                     24  
               10 St. Ignatius Catholic School                   10  
               11 Hope Christian Academy                          1
                
Male Team Scores
                1 John Gray High School              JGHS            568  
                2 Clifton Hunter High School         CHHS            394  
                3 Caymn Prep                         PREP             99  
                4 C.I Further Education Centre       CIFEC            90  
                5 Layman Scott High School           LS               88  
                6 Triple C School                    CCC              70  
                7 Cayman International School        CIS              33  
                7 Dual Enrollement                   DE               33  
                9 St. Ignatius Catholic School       CATH             16  
               10 Hope Christian Academy             HA                8

About the author

View All Posts
Jordan Armenise

Jordan Armenise

From Hamilton, Ontario, Canada, Jordan Armenise began his sports broadcasting journey with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats of the Canadian Football League. It was in this role where he was able to merge his best attributes: sports knowledge and personality. While with the Ticats, Jordan provided live analysis and interviews while developing a digital portfolio of one-on-one interviews, episodic sports comedy and full length sports & news features. He has also worked with CBC Sports for Hockey Night in Canada, the 2014 Sochi Olympics and Special Olympics as well as roles with Cineflix and Cream Productions as an Assistant Director.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Cleveland Clinic 2
Eclipze
Kirk Freeport1
Clean Gas
Baptist Health International 300×250 – Side
Cleveland Clinic
Advertise With Us
C3 Pure Fibre

Subscribe Today

Please fill out the information below to Subscribe to Hurleys Media LTD. This will allow you to post comments on articles, get notifications on upcoming events and MORE!
Email address
Favorite Radio Station(s)
Spam free & Secure :)
%d bloggers like this: