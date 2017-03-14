This past Friday, St. Ignatius held its Sports Day at the Truman Bodden Sports Complex, Cayman 27 was there for some of the year five 100 meters heats.
-
Share This!
Track: St. Ignatius Sports Day
March 13, 2017
1 Min Read
You may also like
News
Bicyclist still in hospital after crash with CIFS truck
March 13, 2017
News
Weekend crash leaves man hospitalised
March 13, 2017
News
Police: Unresponsive infant dies
March 13, 2017
About the author
Jordan Armenise
From Hamilton, Ontario, Canada, Jordan Armenise began his sports broadcasting journey with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats of the Canadian Football League. It was in this role where he was able to merge his best attributes: sports knowledge and personality. While with the Ticats, Jordan provided live analysis and interviews while developing a digital portfolio of one-on-one interviews, episodic sports comedy and full length sports & news features. He has also worked with CBC Sports for Hockey Night in Canada, the 2014 Sochi Olympics and Special Olympics as well as roles with Cineflix and Cream Productions as an Assistant Director.
Add Comment
You must log in to post a comment.