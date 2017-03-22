We take a look at all of Cayman’s track and field stars abroad competing at the American Collegiate level. At the CMU Open, Central Methodist University’s Pearl Morgan continued her strong season on the track placing first in the 400-meters with a time of 57:86.University of Missouri’s Alex Pascal began his season at the CMU Open, placing first in the javelin with a distance of 59:30. Wingate’s Nate Patterson competed at the 49ers Classic in Charlotte, North Carolina in both the triple jump and the long jump. Patterson placed 18th of 47 in long jump with a distance of 6.71 meters. In the triple jump, Patterson placed third with a distance 14.77 meters. Finally Tajh Lewis of South Easter Louisiana competed at the Louisiana Classic, Lewis was 7th in the 800 meters with a time of 1:55.31. Lewis also competed in the 4×400 meter relay, his team placed 5th of 7 teams clocking in at 3:19.93.
-
Share This!
Track stars abroad
March 21, 2017
1 Min Read
You may also like
Sports
Golf: Hastings makes history
March 21, 2017
Sports
Football: CFU finalists
March 21, 2017
Sports
NFL: Brady’s jersey recovered
March 21, 2017
Add Comment
You must log in to post a comment.