C3 Pure Fibre
Premier League
Cayman Now
Sports

Track stars abroad

March 29, 2017
Add Comment
Jordan Armenise
1 Min Read

We take a look at all of Cayman’s track and field stars competing at the American Collegiate level.

Florida State University’s Kemar Hyman took to the track for the 200 meters this past weekend at the FSU Relays.

Hyman finished fourth in the race with a time of 20.92.  South Eastern Louisiana’s Tajh Lewis competed at the Hurricane Collegiate International this past week.

Lewis took to the track in both the 800-meters where he finished 7th with a time of 55.19 and the 4×400 meters where his team finished 5th with a time of 3.19.93.

Finally Clemson’s Jorel Bellafonte participated in his first meet of the season at the 49ers classic.

Bellafonte ran in 3 events, the 800 meters where he did not finish, the 4×400 meters where his team finished 9th with a time of 3.20.40 and finally the 200 meters, where he placed 9th in the preliminary round clocking in at 23.65.

About the author

View All Posts
Jordan Armenise

Jordan Armenise

From Hamilton, Ontario, Canada, Jordan Armenise began his sports broadcasting journey with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats of the Canadian Football League. It was in this role where he was able to merge his best attributes: sports knowledge and personality. While with the Ticats, Jordan provided live analysis and interviews while developing a digital portfolio of one-on-one interviews, episodic sports comedy and full length sports & news features. He has also worked with CBC Sports for Hockey Night in Canada, the 2014 Sochi Olympics and Special Olympics as well as roles with Cineflix and Cream Productions as an Assistant Director.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Blacktower
Kirk Freeport1
Baptist Health International 300×250 – Side
Clean Gas
Cayman Now Side Banner
Advertise With Us
Cleveland Clinic 2
Cleveland Clinic
C3 Pure Fibre
Cayman Now

Subscribe Today

Please fill out the information below to Subscribe to Hurleys Media LTD. This will allow you to post comments on articles, get notifications on upcoming events and MORE!
Email address
Favorite Radio Station(s)
Spam free & Secure :)
%d bloggers like this: