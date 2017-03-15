Unanswered questions after CIFS truck hits bicyclist

The bicyclist who was struck Monday morning (13 March) by a fire rescue truck is in stable condition at the Cayman Islands Hospital.

One day after the crash, requests for comment from Cayman Islands Fire Service Chief David Hails have gone unanswered.

Cayman 27 sent several questions through Government Information Services, but have yet to receive any answers as of deadline Tuesday (14 March).

It’s the second time this year a CIFS truck has been involved in a crash.

GIS confirmed Monday one of the two people riding in the fire rescue truck was not a fire service employee.

Police have confirmed there have been no arrests, and that the investigation is ongoing.

