Unlicensed firearm case moved to Grand Court

March 6, 2017
Mario Grey
One of the men fingered in the 4 February Fete nightclub shooting has his case sent to Grand Court.

The court still awaits DNA and finger print evidence before the case can move forward.

20-year-old Jamaican Kashwayne Hewitt appeared in court Monday (6 March) via video link. He’s charged with possession of an unlicensed firearm in connection to the incident where one man was shot and another pistol whipped outside the West Bay Road nightclub.

Mr. Hewitt was arrested along with 24-year-old Daniella Tibbetts who is also charged with possession of an unlicensed firearm.
A preliminary inquiry is expected to be held on 23 March when the court expects to have back the test results.

Mario Grey's passion for journalism has been long intertwined with his love of people and culture from his days as a youth growing up in the Cayman Islands. He captained his debate team whilst at John Gray High School and graduated as Head Prefect. He also worked at KVHU FM in Searcy, Arkansas, United States and worked and interned for Radio Cayman News before graduating from the University Of Arkansas at Little Rock in May 2015.

