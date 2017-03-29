US Coastguards docked in Cayman

A United States coast Guard ship has docked at the South Terminal in George Town, Grand Cayman.

The 220 foot long vessel is traveling from Portsmouth, Virginia and the crew members are on island for a bit of rest and relaxation.

The vessel is equipped with a 50-calibre machine gun on board along with various security officials from different United States Departments.

According to the company’s website the vessel contains 13 officers and 85 enlisted crew members.

The ship is scheduled to leave Cayman on Thursday (30 March).

