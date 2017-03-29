C3 Pure Fibre
US Coastguards docked in Cayman

March 28, 2017
Mario Grey
A United States coast Guard ship has docked at the South Terminal in George Town, Grand Cayman.

The 220 foot long vessel is traveling from Portsmouth, Virginia and the crew members are on island for a bit of rest and relaxation.

The vessel is equipped with a 50-calibre machine gun on board along with various security officials from different United States Departments.

According to the company’s website the vessel contains 13 officers and 85 enlisted crew members.

The ship is scheduled to leave Cayman on Thursday (30 March).

Mario Grey's passion for journalism has been long intertwined with his love of people and culture from his days as a youth growing up in the Cayman Islands. He captained his debate team whilst at John Gray High School and graduated as Head Prefect. He also worked at KVHU FM in Searcy, Arkansas, United States and worked and interned for Radio Cayman News before graduating from the University Of Arkansas at Little Rock in May 2015.

