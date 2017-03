A Honduran national facing firearm charges for entering Cayman with one round of live ammunition pleaded not guilty.

Alina Palma De Miranda made her second court appearance today after the first was postponed due to no translator being present.

She’s charged with possession of an unlicensed firearm. The court today heard she is overstaying because of this court matter.

Her trial is scheduled for April 13th.

