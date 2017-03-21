Voter claims and objections hearings postponed

Prospective voters will have to wait a bit longer to find out who officially is able to cast their vote in the Cayman Islands.

An administrative oversight by Cayman Islands Elections Supervisor Wesley Howell has caused the Hearings of Claims and Objections against the revised List of Electors to be postponed.

The hearings were scheduled for next week but now will be 3-7 April.

The official Register of Electors will now be published on 11 April.

The rescheduling of the hearings will not affect Nominations Day on 29 March, nor the General Election on 24 May.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

Print

