Voters weigh in as race to LA is on

Two days into the campaign, and change is on the minds of many voters.

Cayman 27’s Joe Avary hit the road, first in West Bay and then on to Bodden Town to hear the word on the street as the race to the Legislative Assembly is on.

On a sunny morning in Hell, the people are talking.

“We have to just hope that the best candidate wins,” said bus driver Hopeton Lindo. “A lot of people are fed up and we need changes, we need a lot more jobs for the young people, and we have to see someone to bring that to the table.”

He told Cayman 27 ordinary Caymanians are struggling.

“It’s the everyday Caymanian like myself who’s got to come out here at 5:30 in the morning, drive a bus, you know, carry tourists, and can’t get a trip to go home to take my family. Can’t even make $150,” said Mr. Lindo.

Change is also on the minds of voters halfway across the island in Bodden Town, Marshall Levy said single member constituencies have created some confusion.

“I don’t like the new system, and I don’t need that I don’t think a lot of people understand it, the system,” said Mr. Levy.

Nearly a third of candidates nominated Wednesday are women, and Mr. Levy told Cayman 27 he’s all for bringing more balance to the LA.

“Caymanians should take some more women into the LA because men have made a mess of our country,” said Mr. Levy.

He said whatever happens come election day, he hopes the winds of change sweep the cobwebs from the LA chamber.

“We need new blood, women, it would be very good to have some more women in there, but the Cayman Islands needs a change at the top,” said Mr. Levy.

He told Cayman 27 it appears the treasury could have a very good 24th May.

“A lot of folks are going to lose the thousand dollars,” he quipped.

If a candidate secures ten percent of the overall vote within a constituency, the $1,000 deposit is refunded.

