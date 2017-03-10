C3 Pure Fibre
Walk in her shoes

March 9, 2017
Mario Grey
1 Min Read

As the saying goes you can’t understand a person’s experience until you walk a mile in their shoes.

That’s exactly what these men were doing Wednesday (8 March) marching for equality by embracing their feminine side as part of the second-annual Walk in her shoes event.

Cayman’s men strapped on heels and took to the streets in order to raise money for the Cayman Islands Crisis Centre and it all happened on International Women’s Day.

The Crisis Centre aims to raise 100k through the event according to an event fundraising page.

Mario Grey's passion for journalism has been long intertwined with his love of people and culture from his days as a youth growing up in the Cayman Islands. He captained his debate team whilst at John Gray High School and graduated as Head Prefect. He also worked at KVHU FM in Searcy, Arkansas, United States and worked and interned for Radio Cayman News before graduating from the University Of Arkansas at Little Rock in May 2015.

C3 Pure Fibre

