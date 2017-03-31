Warren Jr. says cannabis oil to arrive soon

The man who successfully pushed for the legalisation of medicinal cannabis oil in Cayman expects the first shipment to arrive within a week but expressed some may not be able to use the medicine.

Dennie Warren Jr. declared on Wednesday (29 March) as a George Town West candidate and said despite changes in the law to make cannabis oil legal he believes some physicians may balk at the idea of prescribing the medicine based on the stigma associated with the oil which is derived from ganja.

“I’m not actually bypassing the doctors. My wife believe it or not still doesn’t have a prescription but she is going to get a prescription from a local doctor and will therefore be able to access the oil so it’s not that I’m different at all,” Mr. Warren said.

Cayman 27 reached out to the Health Ministry Chief Officer Jennifer Ahearn to confirm when government believes the first shipments of cannabis oil will arrive on island however we did not receive response to our queries.

