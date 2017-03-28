In week 5 of the co-ed flag football recap, Fifty Shades Donnie House throws a game winning pass to Nigel Solomon, while Douglas Hankis had a nice run for a touchdown for Uncle Clems, Kirk Freeport’s Jamie Stephen and John Crawford hooked up for another touchdown, and Brian Bodden of Bogle Insurance was in the right place at the right time for the score.
Week 5: Flag Football recap
March 27, 2017
