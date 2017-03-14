Weekend crash leaves man hospitalised

One person was taken to the Cayman Islands Hospital Friday (10 March) night after a collision on Linford Pierson highway.

EMS and police officers were needed to free a man trapped in his vehicle after the crash.

According to police reports, a black Toyota Rav 4 and a blue Chevrolet were involved.

Fire Officers extracted the driver from the Toyota before taking him to the hospital where he was later released.

Police said if there are any witnesses to the crash they should call the Traffic management Unit at 649-6254

