Weekend crash leaves man hospitalised

March 13, 2017
Mario Grey
One person was taken to the Cayman Islands Hospital Friday (10 March) night after a collision on Linford Pierson highway.

EMS and police officers were needed to free a man trapped in his vehicle after the crash.

According to police reports, a black Toyota Rav 4 and a blue Chevrolet were involved.

Fire Officers extracted the driver from the Toyota before taking him to the hospital where he was later released.

Police said if there are any witnesses to the crash they should call the Traffic management Unit at 649-6254

Mario Grey

Mario Grey

Mario Grey's passion for journalism has been long intertwined with his love of people and culture from his days as a youth growing up in the Cayman Islands. He captained his debate team whilst at John Gray High School and graduated as Head Prefect. He also worked at KVHU FM in Searcy, Arkansas, United States and worked and interned for Radio Cayman News before graduating from the University Of Arkansas at Little Rock in May 2015.

