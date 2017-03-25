C3 Pure Fibre
William Ian Rivers in court

March 24, 2017
Philipp Richter
To the courts, where the man police say murdered Mark Hubba Seymour in January outside a West Bay restaurant has his trial date set.

William Ian Rivers is charged with murder, possession of an unlicensed firearm and unlawful use of firearms.

His trial is set for the 31st of July and will last two weeks. The mode of the trial has not been established.

Police say Mr. Rivers shot and killed Mr. Seymour before holding four hostages in a three-hour standoff with police.

Mr. Rivers will be back in court on the 21st of April, he is remanded in police custody.

Philipp Richter

Philipp Richter was born in Austria and moved to the Cayman Islands at the age of three. Throughout his life, he has always enjoyed documenting his surroundings with cameras. Studying television broadcasting and communications, he now can show the reality of life in Grand Cayman to the public.

