Woman arrested for attempting to smuggle ganja into Northward

A woman was arrested earlier this month after prison officers say she tried to smuggle nearly a pound of ganja into HM Northward.

According to Government Information Services prison officers arrested the woman who was visiting the prison.

They sent over photos of the recovered drugs that were wrapped in plastic.

They also said on that same day a cell phone was also confiscated from an inmate after a search was carried out by a prison officer.

