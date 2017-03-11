Woman at centre of social media stir arrested

A 44-year old George Town woman at the centre of a social media firestorm after she was accused by a private individual of theft has been arrested, according to an RCIPS statement.

The arrest is in connection with an incident last month, where the woman in custody allegedly stole a phone from a person’s car on McField Lane. The alleged victim then posted a photo of the woman on social media, which garnered many comments, according to police, about vehicle break-ins in the neighbourhood.

The woman remains in police custody.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

Print

