Woman dies in water near George Town harbour

March 10, 2017
Kevin Morales
A 71-year old American visitor died yesterday in the waters south of George Town harbour.

It marks the third water-related death in Cayman this year.

Police named the victim as Gail Ann Moss, who lived in Scottsdale, Arizona.

Around 11:30 a.m. Thursday (9 March), emergency crews responded to a report of a person in distress in the water, according to an RCIPS press release. Police say she encountered difficulties while snorkeling.

EMS personnel performed CPR and transported the woman to the Cayman Islands Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Cayman 27 Sports Producer Kevin Morales is an award-winning journalist with more than 12 years of experience. Kevin is a Milwaukee, Wis., native. He graduated with a bachelor's degree in journalism in 2005 from the University of Minnesota. He's a proud father and a loyal fan of the Green Bay Packers, Milwaukee Brewers, Milwaukee Bucks and U of M Golden Gophers.

