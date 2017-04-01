C3 Pure Fibre
Cayman Now
News

Youth gives 60th anniversary flower show two ‘green’ thumbs up

March 31, 2017
Add Comment
Joe Avary
1 Min Read

The Garden club of Grand Cayman’s 60th anniversary celebration is officially underway.

This year, Clifton Hunter students from the Cayman Islands behaviour support service put their green thumbs to the test. The students teamed up to learn about plants and gardening, and said its actually a lot of fun.

“It was very fun for me and the rest of the team, because we had a lot of interest in it, and I hope we can do it again once, in a year or so,” said year 8 Nathaniel Roberts.

“They’ve very importantly learned to work together, in teams, and to take initiative for the bits when they had to work on their own,” said Nigel Cox, a teacher with the Behaviour Support Service.

The Garden Club’s 60th anniversary celebration continues tomorrow at the South Sound community centre. It’s free and open to the public from 9 AM to 4 PM.

About the author

View All Posts
Joe Avary

Joe Avary

Joe Avary has been with Cayman 27 since 2014. He brings 20 years in television experience to the job, working hard every day to bring the people of Cayman stories that inform the public and make a difference in the community. Joe hopes his love for the Cayman Islands shines through in his informative and entertaining weather reports. If you have a story idea for Joe or just want to say hello, call him at 324-2141 or send an email to josephavary@hurleysmedia.ky

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Kirk Freeport1
Baptist Health International 300×250 – Side
Blacktower
Clean Gas
Advertise With Us
Cayman Now Side Banner
C3 Pure Fibre
Cayman Now

Subscribe Today

Please fill out the information below to Subscribe to Hurleys Media LTD. This will allow you to post comments on articles, get notifications on upcoming events and MORE!
Email address
Favorite Radio Station(s)
Spam free & Secure :)
%d bloggers like this: