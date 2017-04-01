1 arrest in double-shooting probe

Police Friday (28 April) confirm one person was arrested in connection with a double shooting outside a George Town nightclub.

An RCIPS spokesperson tells Cayman 27 the suspect remains in custody as police continue to investigate the matter.

The shooting happened around 3:30 a.m. Police say two men wearing black clothing and white masks opened fire on the victims in the car park outside Banana’s Restaurant and Bar. A 20-year-old woman and 24-year-old man were hospitalised with gunshot wounds and later released.

