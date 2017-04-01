C3 Pure Fibre
1st Test: West Indies vs Pakistan

April 21, 2017
Jordan Armenise
Pakistan won the toss and elected to field first, and it was not a good start for the West Indies as Kraigg Braithwaite stepped to the pitch and received only 6 balls before being caught out.

Kieran Powell fared a lot better as he batted for 33 runs on 71 balls, including two 4’s.

Shimron Hetmyer was third to bat and was bowled out after only 11 runs on 20 balls including two 4’s.

Shai Hope did no better as he was also bowled out by Pakistan’s Mohammed Amir after only conceding 2 runs on 21 balls.

The 1st test runs until 25th April.

From Hamilton, Ontario, Canada, Jordan Armenise began his sports broadcasting journey with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats of the Canadian Football League. It was in this role where he was able to merge his best attributes: sports knowledge and personality. While with the Ticats, Jordan provided live analysis and interviews while developing a digital portfolio of one-on-one interviews, episodic sports comedy and full length sports & news features. He has also worked with CBC Sports for Hockey Night in Canada, the 2014 Sochi Olympics and Special Olympics as well as roles with Cineflix and Cream Productions as an Assistant Director.

