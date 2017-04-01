1st Test: West Indies vs Pakistan

Pakistan won the toss and elected to field first, and it was not a good start for the West Indies as Kraigg Braithwaite stepped to the pitch and received only 6 balls before being caught out.

Kieran Powell fared a lot better as he batted for 33 runs on 71 balls, including two 4’s.

Shimron Hetmyer was third to bat and was bowled out after only 11 runs on 20 balls including two 4’s.

Shai Hope did no better as he was also bowled out by Pakistan’s Mohammed Amir after only conceding 2 runs on 21 balls.

The 1st test runs until 25th April.

