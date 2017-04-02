C3 Pure Fibre
Premier League
Elections
Crime News

2 arrested at airport for firearm importation

April 19, 2017
Add Comment
Kevin Morales
1 Min Read

Two Caymanians have been arrested for trying to import a firearm and ammunition through the Owen Roberts International Airport.

The arrests are two of several made over the past few weeks relating to firearm and drug offences.

A 29-year-old man and 25-year-old woman were arrested Monday (17 April) at the airport.

The Customs Narcotics Enforcement Team continues to investigate and the pair have not yet been charged, according to the Customs Department.

The two were arrested for the offence of importing an unlicensed firearm and ammunition and not declaring a large value of personal household goods.

On that same day (17 April) a 45-year old American man was arrested for possession of ganja.

On 24 March, two Cayman Islands residents were arrested after Customs officers found drugs inside a toy boat that was sent through the mail.

Customs says a total of 18 people have been arrested by its officers over the past three months for various offences.

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Kevin Morales

Kevin Morales

Cayman 27 Sports Producer Kevin Morales is an award-winning journalist with more than 12 years of experience. Kevin is a Milwaukee, Wis., native. He graduated with a bachelor's degree in journalism in 2005 from the University of Minnesota. He's a proud father and a loyal fan of the Green Bay Packers, Milwaukee Brewers, Milwaukee Bucks and U of M Golden Gophers.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Baptist Health International 300×250 – Side
Blacktower
Kirk Freeport1
Clean Gas
Advertise With Us
C3 Pure Fibre

Subscribe Today

Please fill out the information below to Subscribe to Hurleys Media LTD. This will allow you to post comments on articles, get notifications on upcoming events and MORE!
Email address
Favorite Radio Station(s)
Spam free & Secure :)
%d bloggers like this: