2 arrested at airport for firearm importation

Two Caymanians have been arrested for trying to import a firearm and ammunition through the Owen Roberts International Airport.

The arrests are two of several made over the past few weeks relating to firearm and drug offences.

A 29-year-old man and 25-year-old woman were arrested Monday (17 April) at the airport.

The Customs Narcotics Enforcement Team continues to investigate and the pair have not yet been charged, according to the Customs Department.

The two were arrested for the offence of importing an unlicensed firearm and ammunition and not declaring a large value of personal household goods.

On that same day (17 April) a 45-year old American man was arrested for possession of ganja.

On 24 March, two Cayman Islands residents were arrested after Customs officers found drugs inside a toy boat that was sent through the mail.

Customs says a total of 18 people have been arrested by its officers over the past three months for various offences.

