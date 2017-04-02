C3 Pure Fibre
Premier League
Elections
News

2 emergency landings at ORIA

April 13, 2017
Add Comment
Kevin Morales
1 Min Read

Airport emergency personnel were busy Thursday (13 April) after two emergency landings in one day. 

No injuries were reported in either incident. 

The first occurred shortly before Noon, when the captain of a Cayman Airways flight from New York requested emergency personnel ready at Owen Roberts International Airport after a strange odor was detected on board. 

CAL has since confirmed the odor came from a florescent light from one of the bathrooms. 

 Both planes landed safely and no airport operations were impacted. 

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Kevin Morales

Kevin Morales

Cayman 27 Sports Producer Kevin Morales is an award-winning journalist with more than 12 years of experience. Kevin is a Milwaukee, Wis., native. He graduated with a bachelor's degree in journalism in 2005 from the University of Minnesota. He's a proud father and a loyal fan of the Green Bay Packers, Milwaukee Brewers, Milwaukee Bucks and U of M Golden Gophers.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Blacktower
Baptist Health International 300×250 – Side
Clean Gas
Kirk Freeport1
Advertise With Us
C3 Pure Fibre

Subscribe Today

Please fill out the information below to Subscribe to Hurleys Media LTD. This will allow you to post comments on articles, get notifications on upcoming events and MORE!
Email address
Favorite Radio Station(s)
Spam free & Secure :)
%d bloggers like this: