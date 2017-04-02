2 emergency landings at ORIA

Airport emergency personnel were busy Thursday (13 April) after two emergency landings in one day.

No injuries were reported in either incident.

The first occurred shortly before Noon, when the captain of a Cayman Airways flight from New York requested emergency personnel ready at Owen Roberts International Airport after a strange odor was detected on board.

CAL has since confirmed the odor came from a florescent light from one of the bathrooms.

Both planes landed safely and no airport operations were impacted.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

Print

