3 candidates to appear in court chambers next week

April 7, 2017
Kevin Morales
Three independent candidates will appear in Grand Court chambers next week to defend challenges to their candidacy.

Media reports have George Town South candidate Alric Lindsay, Cayman Brac West/Little Cayman candidate Nickolas DaCosta and Newlands candidate Mario Rankin facing challenges to their eligibility.

According to the Grand Court cause list, the candidates will make their respective cases Tuesday through Thursday, 11-13 April, although it’s not not clear which candidate will appear when.

Mister Rankin faces possible disqualification over a past conviction involving dishonesty, the other two candidates are having their citizenship eligibility questioned.

Elections Supervisor Wesley Howell declined to confirm which candidates are facing challenges.

About the author

Cayman 27 Sports Producer Kevin Morales is an award-winning journalist with more than 12 years of experience. Kevin is a Milwaukee, Wis., native. He graduated with a bachelor's degree in journalism in 2005 from the University of Minnesota. He's a proud father and a loyal fan of the Green Bay Packers, Milwaukee Brewers, Milwaukee Bucks and U of M Golden Gophers.

